Take care in the heat

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the next several days and the City of Penticton is encouraging residents and visitors to stay safe by taking a few simply steps .

Drink plenty of water

Cover up as needed

Apply sunscreen

Go for a dip in the lakes

Go into city facilities during regular operating hours to cool off

A guide for seniors dealing with the high heat is available here

The provincial government also has a detailed plan here on how to prepare and cope with the higher temperatures .

For more information, go to www.penticton.ca/beat-the-heat