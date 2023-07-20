iHeartRadio

Take care in the heat


Sun

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the next several days and the City of Penticton is encouraging residents and visitors to stay safe by taking a few simply steps .

  • Drink plenty of water
  • Cover up as needed
  • Apply sunscreen
  • Go for a dip in the lakes
  • Go into city facilities during regular operating hours to cool off

A guide for seniors dealing with the high heat is available here

The provincial government also has a detailed plan here on how to prepare and cope with the higher temperatures .

For more information, go to www.penticton.ca/beat-the-heat

