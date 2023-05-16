Take caution near creeks and waterways: City of Vernon warns

Creek levels continue to fluctuate throughout the North Okanagan as snow melts during freshet.

Throughout Vernon, additional capacity remains available for Upper and Lower BX Creek and Vernon Creek, however, residents are reminded to remain vigilant and be cautious near creekbanks, particularly with children and pets.

“Although we have the capacity, the flows are moving fast this time of year,” said Sean Irwin, Manager, Utilities. “It isn’t always clear what’s happening underneath the flow of water. There may be erosion happening to the creek banks that can’t be seen, so it’s important to maintain a safe distance from the creeks’ edges.”

City crews continue to monitor creek levels and provincial snowpack reports for our local area, and check City infrastructure that could be impacted by increased water levels such as roads, culverts, outfalls, bridges and storm retention structures.

Private property owners are reminded they are responsible for protecting their property from flood and flood-related risks, as indicated in the City’s Streamside Maintenance Policy. The City encourages all property owners along creeks and streams to consider whether they are prepared for rising water levels and what steps they may need to take to maintain and protect their property.

If flood risk warrants protective works, residents may access sand and sandbags at the City of Vernon Operations building, located at 1900 48th Avenue. The materials are available at the back gate, along Pleasant Valley Road. Residents are reminded to bring their own shovel.

For more information from the BC River Forecast Centre regarding spring freshet and snow conditions, please visit the Province’s website. And for additional information to help prepare yourself, your family, and your property for freshet, please visit PreparedBC.