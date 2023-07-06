Take in the Westside Daze celebrations

Join the City of West Kelowna at Westside Daze festivities this weekend!

Enjoy annual Westside Daze community events, hosted by the Westside Celebration Society, from Friday evening July 7 through Sunday afternoon, July 9. The City of West Kelowna is a proud supporter of Westside Daze and is looking forward to joining in the fun at the parade on Saturday, July 8 at 10:30 a.m. and the Kids Fair and family activities at Memorial Park from noon to 6:00 p.m.

Parade route information and traffic advisory

On Saturday, July 8, road closures and minor traffic interruptions will be in effect in Westbank Centre to accommodate activities planned for the Westside Daze parade. The closures are:

8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for staging

Brendalee Road, Hoskins Road from Drought to Apollo Roads, and Butt, Bering, Gossett, Apollo and Drought Roads between Brown Road and Old Okanagan Highway

10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for the parade

Old Okanagan Highway from Butt Road to Drought Road

Drought Road from Old Okanagan Highway to Brown Road

Brown Road from Drought Road to Butt Road

Butt Road from Brown Road to Old Okanagan Highway

Accesses to residences in these areas will be maintained. Parking is restricted along the parade route to accommodate participants and spectators.