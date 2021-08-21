Targeted COVID-19 restrictions expanded to all of B.C.'s Interior

Update: August 21, 7:05 a.m.

Interior Health (IH) is introducing new public health orders covering the entire Interior Health region to manage COVID-19 activity.

Effective at midnight tonight (Aug 20):

Masks are mandatory in all indoor public spaces for people 12 years and older.

Low-intensity indoor group exercise is permitted to a maximum 10 people per class. High-intensity indoor group exercise is not permitted.

Outdoor group exercise is permitted up to 50 people per class.

Effective Monday, Aug. 23 at 8 a.m.:

Gatherings in vacation rentals are limited to five guests or one additional household.

Indoor personal gatherings are limited to ten guests or one other household.

Outdoor personal gatherings (e.g. birthday parties, backyard BBQs, block parties) are limited to no more than 50 people.

Organized indoor gatherings (e.g. weddings, funerals, seated events) are limited to 50 people, and outdoors gatherings are limited to 100 people, both requiring a COVID-19 safety plan.

The previous orders for central Okanagan food and liquor establishments remain in place.

These measures will remain in place until the end of September and Interior Health experiences lower cases and higher vaccination rates.

“While we are beginning to see cases in the central Okanagan slowly plateau, we are seeing more cases in other areas of Interior Health,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown. “We are calling on all young adults to get your vaccine, especially those who work in jobs where you interact with the public. It is the most effective way to protect yourself and to reduce transmission in the community.”

Most people are being exposed at social gatherings, work places or in private households. The delta variant is leading to faster transmission and more severe outcomes for younger people. Immunization remains the most effective prevention against COVID-19.

“The vast majority of our cases are in people who are unimmunized or partially immunized and in adults between 20-40 years old. For those who haven’t yet gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, please get it now. Getting immunized will help keep our hospital beds open for treating people with other illnesses and needing surgery,” said Interior Health medical health officer, Dr. Rob Parker.

The interval between first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses has decreased to 28 days for everyone. People can get vaccinated by dropping into any IH immunization clinic or by booking an appointment. Pop-up clinics are being added in communities throughout the region. All clinic locations and details area available here: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-immunization-clinics/,

Testing continues to be available to anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. People can book an appointment online here or call 1.877.740.7747 between 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily.

How to get vaccinated

People can get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping in to any IH immunization clinic or by making an appointment.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial website at: www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

Original: August 20, 3:02 p.m.

B.C. is expanding restrictions initially put in place to slow the growth of COVID-19 cases in the Kelowna area to the entire Interior Health region.

Beginning at midnight Friday, masks will be mandatory in all indoor public spaces across the Interior, and there will be limits on both formal and informal gatherings, whether inside or outside.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the changes at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Henry began by thanking residents of the Central Okanagan local health area - where a mask mandate was reinstated in July and further restrictions were put in place on Aug. 6 - for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

She said the province has been seeing a steady rise in vaccination rates in the region since the restrictions were implemented.

But there has also been a steady rise in cases, not only in the Central Okanagan - which includes the City of Kelowna and several surrounding communities - but around the Interior, Henry said.

"It has strained health resources in a number of communities across the Interior Health (region)," she said.

The provincial health officer said wildfires raging around the Interior have exacerbated the problem, with evacuation orders and alerts prompting people to leave their homes and - in some cases - take the coronavirus with them.

Expanding the restrictions across the whole health authority will help combat this phenomenon, Henry said.

B.C. is reporting 663 new cases of COVID-19, 274 are in the Interior Health region.

In the past 24 hours, one new death (Fraser Health) has been reported, for an overall total of 1,785.

