Task Force created for a New Performing Arts Centre

Kelowna’s Citizens for a New Performing Arts Centre is pleased that City Council has approved terms of reference for a Community Task Force on the Performing Arts.

“This is a huge step toward realizing the dream of an iconic new performing arts venue in the heart of Kelowna’s dynamic Cultural District,” said Myles Bruckal, president of the advocacy group. “It’s the clearest indication yet that this Council understands what an enormous cultural and economic boon this would be for the Central Okanagan.”

Bruckal noted that the Task Force, endorsed by Council at its Monday afternoon session, will be headed by Mayor Tom Dyas himself. “This really underscores the importance that this new Council attaches to this initiative,” he added.

The Task Force will also comprise one councillor and several members representing fields including real estate, business, tourism, partnership development, performing arts facility development and architecture. It will consult with stakeholders and explore partnership opportunities, with an eye to transforming the outdated Kelowna Community Theatre into a much larger and contemporary facility.

The Task Force is to report back to Council in four and eight months.

"We applaud the expeditious timelines and are confident that the Task Force will significantly advance this vital project,” Bruckal said. "While we understand that the Task Force cannot be expected to complete a facility design by the end of its eight-month term, we are pleased to note that key questions of facility usage, functional planning, and operating models will fall within the Task Force's scope of work.”

Bruckal also put his organization’s substantial subject-matter knowledge at the Task Force’s disposal.

“We have been immersed in the issues before the Task Force for 2½ years and we look forward to sharing our expertise by whatever mechanism the Task Force sees fit."