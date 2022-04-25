Tax hike approved

Get ready to pay more taxes.

Kelowna City Council approved the final 2022 Financial Plan.

An overall tax demand increase of 3.94 per cent was set.

That translates into an additional $86.47 per year, or $7.20 a month for the average residential property tax bill in Kelowna.

General municipal taxation in 2022 will account for approximately 25 per cent of the City’s operational revenues.

In 2022, $35 million will be invested in water, wastewater and stormwater protection projects. An additional $31.1 million will be invested in parks and public spaces infrastructure projects.

“Investments we make today will set the foundation toward building a strong future for our rapidly growing community,” said Kevin Hughes, Manager, Corporate Financial Planning.

In the 2020 Citizen Survey, 79 per cent of residents said they receive good value for their municipal tax dollars.