TD invests in health care equipment for Okanagan College students

A gift from TD Bank will ensure students entering health care professions are practising on state-of-the-art equipment.

TD is donating $15,000 to Okanagan College’s Our Students, Your Health campaign towards a new Health Sciences Centre on the Kelowna campus. The gift will support new equipment for the nursing lab, which will be used by future Registered Nurses and Health Care Assistants.

“Part of creating better health outcomes for patients is to provide aspiring health care professionals with the right training, tools, and equipment to help them succeed,” says Robert Lindstrand, Vice President of TD Commercial Banking for the Interior Region. All of us at TD are thrilled to provide this funding for Okanagan College to help ensure its health care students have the confidence and skills needed to deliver quality care for patients in their practice.”

Okanagan College Foundation Executive Director Helen Jackman says the gift will equip the new lab with a modern lift and gantry enabling students to practise on the same equipment they’ll encounter in hospitals and long-term care homes.

“Health care education is very much hands-on, and involves working with many pieces of specialized equipment so it is essential students are educated on modern equipment,” explains Jackman.

She says the Health Sciences Centre will be equipped with a vast range of specialist health care equipment and training aids from high-tech simulation mannequins to state-of-the-art dental operatory units to sterile pharmaceutical compounding equipment. All of which will ensure students are well prepared for the modern health care workplace when they head into the community.

To learn more about the Our Students, Your Health campaign visit the Okanagan College website.