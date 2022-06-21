Team Kelowna getting ready to compete at International Children's Summer Games in England

Team Kelowna will make their way to Coventry, England for the 2022 International Children's Summer Games.

Before heading to the games in August, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran will present uniforms to the team at Stuart Park on Wednesday, June 22.

Team Kelowna will have competitors participating in Basketball, Swimming and rock climbing at the games.

"We are so happy to see that the games are back in action and our athletes are excited to be getting ready for Coventry [England],"said Lance Macdonald, President of the Kelowna IGC Committee and City representative for the Coventry games. "We've had to be patient and wait until travel and competition is safe again so we can offer our local athletes this unique sports and cultural opportunity."

Kelowna has sent participants to 13 previous games, most recently the 2019 games in Russia. Hungary was the host country for the games un 202 but the event was cancelled by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The International Children's Games is one of the largest multi-sport yotuh games in the world and is recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

The 2022 games take place August 11 to 16 with more than 1,500 competitors from over 24 countries competing in 7 different sports.