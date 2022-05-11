Team Okanagan gather for good times

Team Okanagan MLA’s Norm Letnick, Renee Merrifield and Ben Stewart, along with BC Liberal Riding Associations, Kelowna-Lake Country, Kelowna-Mission and Kelowna-West are joining together to host an afternoon of family fun!

Featuring entertaining activities for all ages, along with a delicious BBQ, with vegetarian options available, this afternoon will be a celebration of our great community!

“After two plus years of not being able to gather together, we are excited to be host a family fun afternoon,” said MLA for Kelowna Lake Country Norm Letnick. “We are so looking forward to seeing some smiles and laughter as we reconnect with those we may not have seen in person for awhile!” added Kelowna Mission MLA Renee Merrifield.

“Come for some good food, bring the kiddos and enjoy yourself,” Kelowna-West’s MLA Ben Stewart said.

There is no cost to attend and all are invited.

The event will be held in the Apple Room at Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way in Kelowna from 2pm-5pm.