Technology used to arrest B & E suspect
North Okanagan RCMP located and arrested the suspect believed to be responsible for a break and enter to a business in Vernon early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to a break and enter in progress in the 2800-block of 30th Street in Vernon.
At approximately 6:30 a.m., a security system inside the business captured the break in and the owner, who was watching the event through a live camera feed, called police. The suspect fled from the scene as one of the owners arrived at the business and responding officers immediately began to make patrols in an effort to locate the suspect.
"A description of the suspect was distributed to the responding and all on duty officers, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
At approximately 7:20 a.m., Superintendent Baher, Officer in Charge of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, was conducting a patrol in the area of the break and enter when she spotted a man matching the description of the suspect. The suspect was arrested safely and without incident and the subsequent investigation has revealed additional evidence allegedly linking the man to the break and enter.
A 40-year old Vernon man faces a number of potential criminal charges and has been released from custody.