Technology used to arrest B & E suspect

North Okanagan RCMP located and arrested the suspect believed to be responsible for a break and enter to a business in Vernon early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a break and enter in progress in the 2800-block of 30th Street in Vernon.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., a security system inside the business captured the break in and the owner, who was watching the event through a live camera feed, called police. The suspect fled from the scene as one of the owners arrived at the business and responding officers immediately began to make patrols in an effort to locate the suspect.