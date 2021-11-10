Teen Attacked on Rail Trail

The Kelowna RCMP is searching for two suspects who robbed a teen on the Rail Trail.

At 3:05 p.m. on November 9, 2021 a 17-year-old male was riding his bicycle on the Rail Trail, east of Dilworth Road near the pedestrian bridge, when he was approached by two transient males. The suspect males assaulted the teen and stole his bicycle, shoes and cell phone. The victim sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Kelowna General Hospital by EHS.

Kelowna RCMP officers and Police Dog Services searched the area but the suspects were not located. The victim’s bicycle and shoes were recovered near the creek.

Suspect one is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 20 years old, 5-foot 7 inches tall, medium build, with light blonde Mohawk-style hair. He was wearing a blue jacket and was riding a white bicycle. This suspect may have facial injuries to his right cheek.

Suspect two is described as a Caucasian male wearing a black hoodie and carrying a back or dark grey backpack.

“As a society we must condemn the criminal actions of these two suspects. As a police officer, I will be utilizing all resources available to support the identification of these two persons in order collect the evidence to bring them before the courts. In doing, so we need the help of public to share any information they have about these individuals and encourage you to come forward.” Said, Insp. Adam MacIntosh, Operations Officer – Kelowna RCMP

The investigation is being led by the Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Services Team (GIST). Anyone with any information on or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP GIST at 250-762-3300 or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net