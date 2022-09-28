Teen rescued by first responders from Dilworth Mountain Side

On September 27, 2022 at 12:20 p.m. Kelowna RCMP converged on Knox Mountain after receiving a report that an 18-year-old female had climbed a guard rail and slid down the side of Dilworth Mountain, near Chilcotin Crescent and Bowron Street in Kelowna.

Multiple Officers, the Kelowna Fire Department and EHS attended the scene and located the female approximately three quarters of the way down the steep mountainside under a tree.

Officers descended the mountainside and rescued the female, by placing her in a harness and safely lowering her without further injury.

‘We are proud of the quick thinking Officers who went above and beyond by climbing down the embankment, putting themselves at risk in order to rescue this young female from further harm’ said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

The female was very fortunate and only suffered scratches to her back as a result of her sliding down the side of a mountain. She was transported to KGH by EHS for minor medical treatment.