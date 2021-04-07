Teenager approached by stranger

Press release:

RCMP is appealing for witnesses to come forward as they investigate a strange interaction.

On April 6, 2021 at approximately 1:30 p.m., a 14-year-old girl was waiting alone at a bus stop in the 700-block of Rutland Road in Kelowna when an unknown man in a white van pulled up and began talking to her.

“The yet to be identified man attempted to sell the teen an item and when she had refused several times, he drove away,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “The individual was reportedly driving an older white van with a broken rear window. According to the teen, a woman was seated in the vehicle’s front passenger seat.”

The teen described the man as a Caucasian male, with a tanned complexion, short dark hair, who had missing and broken teeth

The vehicle was last seen southbound on Rutland Road North.

We are requesting anyone who witnessed this incident, or can identify this vehicle, or who may have surveillance or dashcam video of the interaction to come forward. If you can assist in this investigation, please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.