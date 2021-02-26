Telehealth Growing in Popularity

Nearly six in ten British Columbians says they'll continue with virtual doctors appointments post pandemic.

A survey by Insights West on behalf of London Drugs found telehealth is soaring in popularity.

GM of Pharmacy Chris Chiew says they have 10 stores in the lower mainland offerring telemedicine at the pharmacy.

"If a patient comes in and the pharmacist is not able to help take care of their symptoms or take care of their needs right away, or they are out of prescriptions and need a refill. Our pharmacist can actually get the patient set up right away and have them wait in our consult room to see a physician to be able to get their prescription renewed or their minor ailments taken care of."

Chew says in March the company will have telehealth set up online and covered through MSP.

"They go online to our LondonDrugs.com website. They'll see a link there that they will be able to connect with a physician at home or wherever is convenient for them to book an appointment and see a physician in that 10 to 20 minute wait time."

Chiew sites the soaring popularity to the convenience of it.