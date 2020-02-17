Telemark Nordic Club sending ten local youth to BC Winter Games

Telemark Nordic Club is proud to announce that ten local youth athletes were awarded spots to compete and represent the Okanagan Zone at the BC Winter Games; taking place in Fort St. John, February 20-24, 2020. Seven athletes are from the competitive Cross Country Ski Race program at Telemark and three are from the Biathlon Team, both teams train several times per week at Telemark Nordic Club in West Kelowna.

The three Biathletes attending are Timur McNern, Camille Hanry and Catherine Robinson, all of whom competed against other athletes at a regional trial in December at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre and based on performance were awarded a place at BCWG.

John McNern, Head Coach for the Telemark Biathlon Team will attend the games with the Biathlon Team, “I am thrilled to accompany these dedicated athletes to the games, it is sure to be a great experience for all.”

The Cross Country ski qualifying race trial was held in Revelstoke on December 29, 2019, with 13-14 year old skiers from all five clubs in the Okanagan Zone competing against each other for the coveted 8 spots at the games. Three skiers from Telemark Nordic were awarded immediate spots at BCWG for their performance: Sofie Steinruck (first place in 2005 girls) Finn Redman (first place in 2006 boys) and Nathan Achtem (second place 2005 boys)

In addition to the skiers awarded spots for their top finishes, four additional athletes from the Telemark Cross Country Ski Team were also offered spots to compete at the games: Alessia Galvagno (2006 girls) Evan Edwards (2006 boys) Jacob Miller (2005 boys) and Justin Siever (2005 boys) “We are fortunate in the Okanagan to have a large group of competitive youth skiers (more than any other region in the province) and therefore a few additional spots are awarded to our Zone.” Michele Wolfe, Coach Train to Train Group Telemark Nordic.

All athletes showed tremendous effort on the challenging courses at both the classic ski and biathlon trials.

“As one of the Coaches for the Telemark Train to Train group, I am proud of the dedication, effort and passion the athletes demonstrate week after week at practice as well as the various races this season. I am excited to attend BCWG as a Coach, support our racers and cheer them on.” Michele Wolfe.