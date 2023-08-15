Tell us your thoughts about bears in West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna and WildSafeBC want to hear your thoughts about bear interactions in the community.

Your input will be used to better understand community perceptions about bears, including risk concerns and bear-human interactions as the City develops its first Bear Hazard Assessment (BHA).

Complete the online survey today at westkelownacity.ca/bears. Feedback will remain open until Friday, Sept. 15.

Not online? Not a problem. Contact the Communications and Engagement Department at 778-797-1234 to request paper copies of the survey to provide your feedback.

The City is working in partnership with WildSafeBC to complete the BHA to identify current and potential risks that influence human-bear conflicts within the community. Once complete in spring 2024, the BHA will identify bear travel corridors, non-natural food sources, such as garbage, fruit trees and livestock and areas that may be at higher risk of conflicts with bears such as schools, campgrounds and recreational areas.

In the fall, results of what we heard will be compiled and shared with the community.

To learn more about WildSafeBC, visit wildsafebc.com.