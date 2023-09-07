Temporary access to Raders Cove/Pine Point

The Emergency Operation Centre is working with wildfire and utility crews to allow temporary access within Evacuation Order of Traders Cove/Pine Point so that residents can check in on their homes and retrieve important items.

This a challenging time for residents and the EOC understands this small step may help to relieve some of the stress.

Temporary access for Traders Cove/Pine Point

Starting tomorrow, Thursday, September 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., temporary access will be granted to the following property owners Traders Cove/Pine Point.

• All of Traders Cove Road, Edith Court, Heldon Court, and Siemens Road

• Westside Road N addresses from 109-673

• Pine Point (695 Westside Road N)

Checkpoint requirements

Residents will be directed to enter and leave through a designated RCMP checkpoint at Westside Road and Lindley Drive. At the checkpoint, they will be required to:

• Show their government issued photo identification to confirm they live in the area

• Present a property tax notice or utility documentation if the property is a recreation or secondary property

• Travel directly to and from their home, following the direction of RCMP and utility flaggers working on road

• Refrain from taking pictures of other homes

• Sign and agree to a waiver and a release of liability

Traffic control measures will be in place to protect BC Hydo crews working on Westside Road and could result in delays in reaching properties. Please be patient. Crews are working around the clock to repair infrastructure to return people home as soon as possible.

The RCMP will be patrolling the area and if these guidelines are not followed, access will be revoked. Keep visits to immediate family only and recommend those attending residents be 19 years or older.

Temporary access do’s and don’ts

What is permitted during the temporary access visit:

• Drive directly to your property and directly back out through the same checkpoint

• Collect documents, medication or other personal items

• Change irrigation settings

• Pick up gear, clothes, tools, equipment or a vehicle

• Check on house and contents

What is not permitted:

• Do not stop on Westside Road or leave your vehicle at anytime

• Bring friends or family members with you – only property owners are permitted

• Visit a house that has been lost in the wildfire if a fire inspection has not been conducted

• Use shower, bathroom or laundry facilities (water and power may not be available)

• Do not open your fridge or freezer

• Leave garbage outside

• Sightsee in the neighbourhood or stop to take pictures for friends and family

• Walk around the neighbourhood or enter a neighbour’s property

• Sift through or searching fire damaged structures or burned areas

Safety information

Due to hazards and presence of smoke and ash in the area, residents are encouraged to wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, close-toed shoes and face masks before entering.

Fridges and freezers cannot be cleaned or moved to the curb at this stage of re-entry. It is hazardous to open them after a significant power outage. A program is in place for once the Evacuation Orders are lifted and garbage can be collected.

Please note that power and water have not been returned to some areas and that risks because of the wildfire may be present. Residents will enter at their own risk. For more information, see the Returning Home Guide.

Upcoming schedule of temporary access

Coordination of safe passage to the Wilson Landing area is scheduled for Friday, September 8 and will be confirmed tomorrow. Bear Creek Road/Rose Valley North will be postponed until early next week with details to be released in the coming days as utility crews make headway.

Residents granted temporary access will be notified the day prior through cordemergency.ca including the Bear Creek Road/Rose Valley North area.

Stay informed with potential changes of schedule through the CORD emergency site and subscribe to receive e-updates.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490.

For municipal and local government information such as landfill and transfer station hours, water restrictions, boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

