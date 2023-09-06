iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
23°C
Instagram

Temporary access to select Evacuation Order areas

CORD Emergency1

UPDATE (5 pm, Sept. 5, 2023) :

- A safety concern has been brought forward tonight and is being investigated near the homes previously identified for temporary access earlier today. Until the safety issue is investigated and evaluated, the following homes will NOT be permitted to access the area on Westside Road:

 

  • 631    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 639    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 643    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 649    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 653    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 657    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 661    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 675    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 683    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 691    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 697    WESTSIDE RD S 

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Emergency Operation Centre will be allowing temporary access to some Evacuation Order areas so that residents can check in on their homes and retrieve items starting with the Raymer/Sailview Bay. 

“We have received numerous calls from residents requesting short term access to properties for a variety of reasons such as picking up equipment and retrieving important documents left behind, especially with school starting today,” said Mac Logan Emergency Operation Centre Director. “We know this is a challenging time for residents and hope that a short stop at home will relieve some of the stress.” 

Temporary access schedule 

Evacuation Order Areas will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: 

  • Wednesday, September 6 for the area – Raymer/Sailview Bay 
  • Thursday, September 7 for the area – Traders Cove/Pine Point 
  • Friday, September 8 for the area – Wilson’s Landing 
  • Saturday, September 9 for the area – Bear Creek Road/Rose Valley North 

This schedule is subject to change, based on wildfire conditions and RCMP priorities. An update will be issued daily.  

Raymer/Sailview Bay 

Starting tomorrow residents will have temporary access from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to the following properties: 

  • 631    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 639    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 643    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 649    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 653    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 657    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 661    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 675    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 683    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 691    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 697    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 901    WESTSIDE RD S (unit numbers 1 through 27) 
  • 975    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 985    WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1041  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1051  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1053  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1054  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1059  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1060  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1067  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1068  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1072  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1075  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1076  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1078  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1079  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1080  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1084  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1095  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1101  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1105  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1179  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1111   WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1305  WESTSIDE RD S 
  • 1415  WESTSIDE RD S 

Checkpoint requirements 

Residents will be directed to enter and leave through a designated RCMP checkpoint at Westside Road and Lindley Road. They will be required to: 

  • Show their government issued photo identification to confirm they live in the area; or present a property tax notice or utility documentation if the property is a recreation or secondary property   
  • Travel directly to and from their home, as directed by RCMP and obey traffic control personnel working on road  
  • Refrain from taking pictures of other homes 

The RCMP will be patrolling the area and if these guidelines are not followed, access will be revoked. Keep visits to immediately family only and recommend residents be 19 years or older. 

Temporary access do’s and don’ts  

What is permitted during the temporary access visit: 

  • Drive directly to your property and directly back out through the same checkpoint 
  • Collect documents, medication or other personal items 
  • Pick up gear, clothes, tools, equipment or a vehicle 
  • Check on house and contents 

What is not permitted

  • Only property owners are permitted 
  • Visit a house that has been lost in the wildfire if a fire inspection has not been conducted 
  • Use shower, bathroom or laundry facilities (water and power may not be available) 
  • Clean out fridge or freezer  
  • Sightsee in the neighbourhood or stop to take pictures for friends, family and neighbours 
  • Walk around the neighbourhood or enter a neighbour’s property 

Safety information 

Due to hazards and presence of smoke and ash in the area, residents are encouraged to wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, close-toed shoes and face masks before entering. 

Fridges and freezers cannot be cleaned or moved to the curb at this stage of re-entry. It is hazardous to open them after a significant power outage. A program is in place for once the Evacuation Orders are lifted and garbage can be collected. Refrain from leaving out any food or other wildlife attractants.  

Please note that power and water have not been returned to some areas and that risks because of the wildfire may be present. Residents will enter at their own risk. For more information, see the Returning Home Guide at cordemergency.ca.  

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175