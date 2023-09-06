Temporary access to select Evacuation Order areas

UPDATE (5 pm, Sept. 5, 2023) :

- A safety concern has been brought forward tonight and is being investigated near the homes previously identified for temporary access earlier today. Until the safety issue is investigated and evaluated, the following homes will NOT be permitted to access the area on Westside Road:

631 WESTSIDE RD S

639 WESTSIDE RD S

643 WESTSIDE RD S

649 WESTSIDE RD S

653 WESTSIDE RD S

657 WESTSIDE RD S

661 WESTSIDE RD S

675 WESTSIDE RD S

683 WESTSIDE RD S

691 WESTSIDE RD S

697 WESTSIDE RD S

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Emergency Operation Centre will be allowing temporary access to some Evacuation Order areas so that residents can check in on their homes and retrieve items starting with the Raymer/Sailview Bay.

“We have received numerous calls from residents requesting short term access to properties for a variety of reasons such as picking up equipment and retrieving important documents left behind, especially with school starting today,” said Mac Logan Emergency Operation Centre Director. “We know this is a challenging time for residents and hope that a short stop at home will relieve some of the stress.”

Temporary access schedule

Evacuation Order Areas will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Wednesday, September 6 for the area – Raymer/Sailview Bay

for the area – Raymer/Sailview Bay Thursday, September 7 for the area – Traders Cove/Pine Point

Friday, September 8 for the area – Wilson’s Landing

Saturday, September 9 for the area – Bear Creek Road/Rose Valley North

This schedule is subject to change, based on wildfire conditions and RCMP priorities. An update will be issued daily.

Raymer/Sailview Bay

Starting tomorrow residents will have temporary access from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to the following properties:

901 WESTSIDE RD S (unit numbers 1 through 27)

975 WESTSIDE RD S

985 WESTSIDE RD S

1041 WESTSIDE RD S

1051 WESTSIDE RD S

1053 WESTSIDE RD S

1054 WESTSIDE RD S

1059 WESTSIDE RD S

1060 WESTSIDE RD S

1067 WESTSIDE RD S

1068 WESTSIDE RD S

1072 WESTSIDE RD S

1075 WESTSIDE RD S

1076 WESTSIDE RD S

1078 WESTSIDE RD S

1079 WESTSIDE RD S

1080 WESTSIDE RD S

1084 WESTSIDE RD S

1095 WESTSIDE RD S

1101 WESTSIDE RD S

1105 WESTSIDE RD S

1179 WESTSIDE RD S

1111 WESTSIDE RD S

1305 WESTSIDE RD S

1415 WESTSIDE RD S

Checkpoint requirements

Residents will be directed to enter and leave through a designated RCMP checkpoint at Westside Road and Lindley Road. They will be required to:

Show their government issued photo identification to confirm they live in the area; or present a property tax notice or utility documentation if the property is a recreation or secondary property

Travel directly to and from their home, as directed by RCMP and obey traffic control personnel working on road

Refrain from taking pictures of other homes

The RCMP will be patrolling the area and if these guidelines are not followed, access will be revoked. Keep visits to immediately family only and recommend residents be 19 years or older.

Temporary access do’s and don’ts

What is permitted during the temporary access visit:

Drive directly to your property and directly back out through the same checkpoint

Collect documents, medication or other personal items

Pick up gear, clothes, tools, equipment or a vehicle

Check on house and contents

What is not permitted:

Only property owners are permitted

Visit a house that has been lost in the wildfire if a fire inspection has not been conducted

Use shower, bathroom or laundry facilities (water and power may not be available)

Clean out fridge or freezer

Sightsee in the neighbourhood or stop to take pictures for friends, family and neighbours

Walk around the neighbourhood or enter a neighbour’s property

Safety information

Due to hazards and presence of smoke and ash in the area, residents are encouraged to wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, close-toed shoes and face masks before entering.

Fridges and freezers cannot be cleaned or moved to the curb at this stage of re-entry. It is hazardous to open them after a significant power outage. A program is in place for once the Evacuation Orders are lifted and garbage can be collected. Refrain from leaving out any food or other wildlife attractants.

Please note that power and water have not been returned to some areas and that risks because of the wildfire may be present. Residents will enter at their own risk. For more information, see the Returning Home Guide at cordemergency.ca.