Temporary Boil Water Notice required for Lakeview-Rose Valley System

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, advises that it will issue a precautionary Boil Water Notice for the Lakeview-Rose Valley System effective Thursday, Nov. 5, for the next important construction milestone for Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

Crews will construct the tie-in of a 750mm main that will connect the Lakeview-Rose Valley System to the future water treatment plant. A proactive Boil Water Notice is necessary because the work may result in untreated water entering the system. Without the benefit of chlorine treatment, disinfection against microorganisms (bacteria, protozoa, viruses, etc.) will not occur. All users must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more or seek a safe, alternative source for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and beverages, food and ice, and washing fruits and vegetables.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water from Powers Creek Water Filtration Plant that uses multiple methods of treatment, which the City will replicate at the Rose Valley treatment facility when completed in 2022. Customers can use the touch-free filling station free during the Boil Water Notice. Bring clean bottles for filling. The tap is on the Asquith Road side of the facility. In keeping with provincial health guidelines for COVID-19, users should not touch the station, should sanitize their hands before and after using the station, and maintain a safe distance of two meters between themselves and others. Users should wear masks at the station.

The City advises customers at the start and end of Boil Water Notices via its e-news service, the media, its Facebook and Twitter feeds and its website.

The City also advises Rose Valley Trail users that the trailhead located on Rosewood Drive will be inaccessible from Wednesday, Nov. 2 to Friday, Nov. 6 due to construction traffic and equipment staging. Access trails via Roseridge Court or other entrances.