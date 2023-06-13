Temporary closure for portion of Pottery Road this week

The City would like to advise motorists that a portion of Pottery Road will be closed this week while crews repair the road surface.

Starting as early as Wednesday, June 14, Pottery Road will be closed to through traffic between 15th and 18th Streets. Traffic will be detoured via 21st Avenue. Residents living within the construction area will have access to their homes during construction. The road is expected to reopen Tuesday, June 20.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative travel route.

For the safety of workers and public, please obey traffic control signage and directions from traffic control personnel. Minor travel delays should be expected and every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. The City appreciates everyone’s patience while this project is being completed.

Map of road closure area: City of Vernon