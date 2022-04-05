iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Temporary Closure in Mission Creek Regional Park

Mission Creek Regional Park

The new adventure play area, east of the Leckie Road entrance to Mission Creek Regional Park is closed until Friday afternoon.

Over the next few days, crews will be doing maintenance on play apparatus and complete work on trails in the area.

Visitors are asked to stay outside the fenced area until the work is complete. 

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 74 kilometres of formal trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to safely explore while practicing physical distancing.  Visit rdco.com/parks to plan your next outing.

 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175