Temporary closure of a section of Pandosy

Starting Thursday, April 13 until mid-May, utility improvements will occur on Royal Ave east, and the lane east of Pandosy St between Royal Ave and Rose Ave. Pandosy Street will temporarily close to through traffic for approximately 10 days at the beginning of construction to safely accommodate ground dewatering and utility construction at the intersection of Pandosy St and Royal Ave.

“As part of the City’s Capital Work Plan, the project consists of installing 220 metres of PVC sanitary main and upgrades to existing services, to replace the existing asbestos cement sanitary mains that are in poor condition,” says Design Technician David Fiedler.

Emergency vehicle access, traffic to local residences, and Emergency Room access at Kelowna General Hospital will be aided by traffic control personnel or appropriate signage onsite. Through traffic will be detoured to Richter St during this time.

Royal Ave between Pandosy St. and Speer St., and the lane east of Pandosy between Royal Ave and Rose Ave, will be closed to through traffic for the entire duration of the project; however, pedestrian access to businesses and properties will be assisted by traffic control personnel or signage.

The City would like to note that there will be other projects occurring simultaneously in this area, which may have closures and disruptions beyond this utility project.

Construction hours are typically scheduled for Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Work may occur outside of regular construction hours, including evenings and weekends, to minimize impacts on residents and limit the time of active construction in the area.

City of Kelowna appreciates your patience during these upgrades and apologizes in advance for any inconvenience.

Visit Kelowna.ca/roadreport to learn about other projects occurring around the City.