Temporary closure of Kin Race Track and park lands in Vernon

The City of Vernon has temporarily closed to the public the former Kin Race Track and connecting lands behind Kal Tire Place.

The area, located at 3501 43rd Avenue, is being used as a camp and base of operations for approximately 200 firefighters and support staff responding to wildfires in the North Okanagan, including the White Rock Lake wildfire. The camp is anticipated to be operational for the next four to 10 weeks.

The BC Wildfire Service sets up camps where they are needed to house and feed firefighting personnel and support staff through the duration of an incident. The fire camp provides tent sites for firefighters, kitchen facilities, shower and washroom facilities, warehousing, and incident management offices

Signage will be posted around the park reminding the public of the temporary closure. The public is also being asked to respect the privacy of those who will be calling the fire camp home while they get their much-needed rest.

Residents who normally use the Kin Race Track area for recreation or dog walking, are encouraged to visit and explore other parks or trails around the City where dogs are permitted.

The temporary closure does not include access to the sani-dump station. Recreational vehicles can still access the sani-dump station by way of 43rd Avenue.

With continued hot and dry conditions, a reminder that a fire ban remains in place for the Kamloops Fire Centre, and campfires are prohibited within the City of Vernon. Everyone is encouraged to remain vigilant and practice safe behaviours when spending time outdoors.