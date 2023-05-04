Temporary Closure of Mutrie Dog Park for Improvements

The Mutrie Dog Park will be closed from May 10 to May 26 while crews improve the walking paths, add shade trees, and a water fountain for dogs and their human guardians within the park. The current wood fibre pathways will be replaced with more weather-resilient and accessible gravel pathways.

The improvements aim to increase park accessibility and enhance the user experience. The site will remain closed 24 hours a day during construction to ensure public safety. Signs have been posted on-site to notify park users of the closure. During the closure, members of the public are encouraged to use the BX Ranch Dog Park located at 845 BX Road or explore other dog-friendly parks and trails. The BX Ranch Dog Park is currently closed for similar upgrades, but will be reopened by May 10.

Residents can receive instant updates on trail conditions by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe. For further information, please call 250-550-3700, or email communityservices@rdno.ca.