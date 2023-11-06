Temporary closure planned for HWY 97 between Summerland and Peachland

Work to stabilize the rockslide on Highway 97 north of Summerland continues with more planned blasting and rock removal from the slide site.

To ensure the safety of drivers and workers, the highway will be closed in both directions from 11 a.m until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 as ministry crews conduct blasting operations.

Additional blasting will be carried out this month and information about further closures will be provided closer to the dates. Closures will be scheduled to cause as little disruption as possible. For the safety of workers, blasting must take place during daylight hours.

Highway 97 will continue to support two lanes of traffic throughout the winter. A contractor will carry out regular maintenance to ensure these lanes remain open and safe to the travelling public. Although drivers are encouraged to use Highway 97, detours around the slide area on Trout Main and the 201 Forest Service Roads will be maintained and remain open until further notice. If using the detour routes, drivers should be prepared with good winter tires, food, water and fuel.

For updates about the slide and detailed information about the detour routes, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/south-okanagan-summerland-rockslide

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/