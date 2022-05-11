Temporary Closures for Boucherie Road, West Kelowna

West Kelowna is getting its picturesque and popular Wine Route ready for spring and summer.

Crews will close Boucherie Road between Hayman and Stuart Roads, from

﻿5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 12 to conduct the first of two phases of start-of-season maintenance.

During this first phase, crews will:

Clean catch basins and medians

Repair signs and streetlights

Mow and trim

Sweep

Test and tweak irrigation lines

Wash retaining walls

Phase 1 work requires a full closure of the road, bike lanes and sidewalks to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. Crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles, residents living within the immediate area, buses and transit users. Motorists, please slow down and watch for crews who may also be working street side that evening between Stuart and Hudson Roads.

Motorists, please use Highway 97 and Hudson Road or Hayman and Stuart Roads as a detour. For the safety of crews and out of respect for neighbours, please follow traffic control signs and travel at posted speed limits in and around work zones and along detour routes.

We thank motorists and residents for their patience while maintenance work is completed.

Phase 2 will require an additional short-term closure for the installation of flower baskets and additional streetlight and irrigation maintenance at a later, to-be-determined date. The City will provide an update to residents once details are finalized.