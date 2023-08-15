Temporary detour required for a portion of 58th Avenue next week

Motorists travelling along 58th Avenue next week may experience minor travel delays, while crews repave a portion of the road.

Due to the nature of the work being performed, 58th Avenue will be temporarily closed between 27th Street and 24th Street. A detour will be in place via 53rd Avenue (please see map below).

Construction will begin as early Monday, August 21st, with work taking place between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily. Once paving begins, the work is expected to take one week to complete, weather dependent.

Access to area businesses will remain open and residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and be courteous in construction zones. Please obey all traffic control measures. The City thanks everyone for their patience while this work is being completed.