Temporary traffic pattern changes

On Friday, Oct. 22, single lane alternating traffic will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the intersection of Stevens, Bartley and Shannon Lake Roads to accommodate underground utility works.

Motorists headed north on Bartley Road to Shannon Lake Road from Highway 97, or from Shannon Lake Road to Bartley Road should expect delays and are encouraged to give themselves extra time. Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians are advised to proceed through this intersection with caution.

The existing detour on Byland Road to Juliann Road will remain in place for motorists. All area businesses will remain accessible and the contractor has placed digital signs along Highway 97 and Shannon Lake and Stevens Roads to help motorists navigate this area during this one-day temporary traffic pattern change. Emergency vehicle, transit and alternate business access will be maintained at all times.

Phase one of construction includes relocating overhead and underground utilities, and building a retaining wall and portions of the new roundabout. Construction is anticipated to continue through December 2021, subject to weather conditions and other factors.

To learn more about the Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens roundabout project visit ourwk.ca/shannon-lake-roundabout.