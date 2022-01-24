Testing a New Mental Wellness App for Men

An Okanagan tech start up is inviting men and women to test out their beta version of their mental wellness app for men.

The app called "he. - Men's Health Community" can be found in the Google or IOS stores.

CEO Candace Chisholm says "women have many organizations in our community and online but she found there are few for men and we hope to change that."

Chisholm says her team have created a space where men support men. Where you share what you know or take what you need & can be anonymous or use your real name when signing up. Currently the app is free without ads.

Many topics are covered in the "he" app from addiction, mental wellness, stress, employment soul & spiritual wellness.

There is also a weekly podcast hosted by Chisholm's husband Mike called "heCast Podcast," that talks to everyday people as well as experts in their field on how they have "changed it."

The podcast series includes Humboldt crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki, local business owner Andre Blanlei and soon to be released featuring Hockey Night In Canada's Ron MacLean, former Canuck NHLer heavy hitter Aaron Volpatti as well as WWE Al Snow. The podcast shows how men and women have gone through horrific and trying times and how they've used their tools, professional support and most importantly a community to give them a helping hand back up.

The app is currently in beta testing & already has the support from Kelowna CMHA, which have released a no charge communication course for men through the app.