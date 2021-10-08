Thanksgiving dinner for those in need

Thanksgiving dinner will be served at noon to the residents of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s emergency shelter on Monday.

Their kitchen has been busy cooking 30 turkeys, 16 hams, and 250 pounds of potatoes preparing for this special meal that is anticipated to provide dinners to over 500 people in need. As well as being served at their emergency shelter, the meals will be delivered to multiple locations around town, including people living outside, by Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s Outreach teams and volunteers.

Carmen Rempel, Executive Director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, said, “We see an abundance of gratitude everyday at our shelters and on the streets. Almost everyone who walks through our doors in need wants to give back in some way, whether it’s pitching in to make the meal, wash the dishes or offer a simple “thanks”. This Thanksgiving I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of serving those in need. I’m thankful for the support of the community who makes it possible for people to be not only nourished but also to be seen, heard and feel a sense of family.”

Special effort will be made to decorate Kelowna’s Gospel Mission shelters dining rooms, creating a festive space for Thanksgiving Day. MLA Renee Merrifield, MLA Norm Letnick and MP Tracy Gray will volunteer to help serve the meal.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s needs extend beyond Thanksgiving and any help is greatly appreciated. Please contact the Gospel Mission to donate, become a regular volunteer or give an in-kind gift.