435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600
Thanksgiving hours of operation at civic properties   

Press release:

In observance of Thanksgiving, Kelowna City Hall is closed Monday, October 11.  

The Glenmore Landfill is open regular hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. throughout the weekend and on the holiday Monday. 

Residential quantities of OgoGrow and GlenGrow are available for pickup at the Glenmore Landfill or the Commonage Road Compost Facility until 4 p.m.  

 Parkinson Recreation Centre is open limited hours Monday, October 11 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.    

The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery administration office is closed on Monday, however the Cemetery gates will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.  

The City’s online service request system is available anytime and every day at kelowna.ca/onlineservices

 

