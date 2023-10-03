Thanksgiving hours of operation at civic properties
In observance of Thanksgiving, City Hall will be closed Monday, Oct. 9.
Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open on Monday with adjusted holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Glenmore Landfill will be open regular hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., with OgoGrow and GlenGrow composts available for pickup until 4 p.m.
The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery administration office will be closed on Monday. However, the Cemetery gates will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
