Thanksgiving hours of operation at civic properties

In observance of Thanksgiving, City Hall will be closed Monday, Oct. 9.

Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open on Monday with adjusted holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Glenmore Landfill will be open regular hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., with OgoGrow and GlenGrow composts available for pickup until 4 p.m.

The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery administration office will be closed on Monday. However, the Cemetery gates will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The City’s online service request system is available anytime and every day at kelowna.ca/onlineservices. For general information about the City of Kelowna and its services, visit kelowna.ca.