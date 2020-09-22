The largest annual art show in the Okanagan Valley was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Sharon McCoubrey, Chairperson of Lake Country Art Walk Festival says rather than have nothing, a different project has been developed to support artists and provide good quality art for the public to enjoy.

It's called the Art Chair Project.

"We comissioned 45 artists to each paint one of the 45 wooden muskoka chairs that we made." says McCoubrey. "They would paint on it something that suited their approach and in the end we have 45 beautiful, very unique chairs."

The majority of chairs are installed in most communities, in a park our courtyard.

A list will be available at lakecountryartwalk.ca.

