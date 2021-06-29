The BC SPCA Humane Education team wants to bring camp to your kids

No matter where you live in the province, the BC SPCA Humane Education team wants to bring summer camp to your kids.

BC SPCA Camp@Home was developed to reach young people from 5-16 years wherever they live with a unique brand of animal-centred fun. Camp events will offer something for everyone, and with programs staying virtual this summer, participants can do it from Fort Nelson to Fernie, from Comox to Cranbrook and everywhere in between.

“Thanks to this initiative, we have had kids join us for our virtual camps from parts of the province we have never reached before," says BC SPCA humane educator Blaire Sigson. "It’s exciting for them because they just love animals, and they get to meet others their age from all over B.C. who also love animals.”

This summer’s lineup starts with eight full weeks of Camp@Home, which includes five days of online sessions packed with games, crafts, expert guests and animal visitors. Families can also choose three-day mini-camps on special topics, including endangered animals, pet care and behaviour or careers with animals. Add in one-day workshops for teens and an Animal Tales junior camp for 5 to 6-year-olds, and it equals one packed schedule of events.

“To ensure every child has an opportunity to take part, discounts are available and a bursary program as well,” says humane education manager Paula Neuman. “We don’t want cost to ever be a barrier to our programs. Learning about kindness to animals and our planet is such an important part of building empathy skills, and that needs to be available to every child.”

Participants can receive a 25% discount when they invite a friend. For more information on the bursary program please contact education@spca.bc.ca. To see the full lineup of programs this summer and to register, visit www.spca.bc.ca/camp.

The camp season kicks off on July 5 and runs straight through to August 27.