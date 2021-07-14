iHeartRadio

The body of the fifth victim of the crane collapse has been found

The body of a fifth person has been recovered from the wreckage Monday's crane collapse.

A special operations team from Vancouver was deployed to search for the missing man.

Assistant Fire Chief with Vancouver Fire-Rescue says the man’s body was found late last night.

