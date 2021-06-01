The body of the missing diver has been located

Press release:

On June 1, 2021 just after 7:00 a.m., a member of the public located what appeared to be a body of a diver in the water just south of the William R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna.

The body has been brought to shore, and the West Kelowna RCMP will be working with the BC Coroners Service as it continues its investigation.

A massive search has been ongoing for the body of a 52-year-old diver who went missing May 15, 2021 while recreationally diving near the W. R. Bennett Bridge. That search is now concluded.

“We would like to thank our partners with the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), and the Kelowna and Kamloops Fire and Rescue for all their efforts over the past few weeks conducting this search,” says S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP. “We would also like to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers who are experiencing this terrible loss.”

No further information is being released at this time.