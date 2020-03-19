The Canadian Mental Health Association - Discovery College webinars

The Canadian Mental Health Association in Kelowna launched Discovery College earlier this year, and it includes drop-in courses that give people tools to manage their own well-being.

The program is evolving to lean into social distancing and self-isolation measures – two webinar style classes will take place next week.

“The team at Discovery College did an amazing job and in a really short amount of time developed a course that is available online,” explains Communications & Events Manager Jessica Samuels.

The webinar style classes take place on Tuesday, March 24 12 - 1:30 and Thursday, March 26 from 6 - 7:30pm.

Go to discoverycollegekelowna.com to register.