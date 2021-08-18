Press release

August 18, 2021

(as of 4:15 p.m.)

The City of Vernon continues to monitor the White Rock Lake fire that is burning west of Okanagan Lake.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) estimates the fire is approximately 81,139 hectares in size and it is still listed as being out of control. Cooler temperatures and some precipitation earlier this week have assisted with firefighting efforts and allowed BCWS to re-assess the growth experienced from fire activity this past weekend. Suppression efforts continue on all flanks of the fire.

BCWS reports 263 wildland firefighters, 57 pieces of heavy equipment, 17 danger tree assessors/fallers, 16 helicopters and an incident management team are working on the firefighting efforts. Additionally, 143 structure protection personnel, 9 structure protection unit trailers, 20 engines, and 16 water tenders from various fire departments are on site. Five mass-water delivery systems are also engaged in the fire suppression effort.

Evacuation ALERT information

An Evacuation ALERT remains in place for the following areas of Vernon (see map below):

Canadian Lakeview Estates

Adventure Bay

Tronson Road between 8125 to 9280

“We are being cautious,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “The City is in close and regular contact with the BC Wildfire Service. We are watching fire and weather conditions daily and we have had Vernon Fire Rescue Services survey the fire area.”

“The White Rock Lake fire is far from over. Even though we are experiencing some reprieve with cooler weather, all of us must remain vigilant and continue to prepare ourselves, our families and our homes to face potentially changing conditions. We don’t know what the next few weeks will bring. I strongly urge everyone to follow the emergency preparedness guides from PreparedBC and make a plan.”

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers later this week and into the weekend. If additional substantial rain does come to the area and the cool weather persists, the City will re-evaluate the need for an Evacuation Alert.

Vernon ESS Reception Centre information

The City of Vernon ESS Reception Centre continues to receive and assist evacuees from neighbouring communities who have been displaced due to the White Rock Lake fire.

The Reception Centre is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, until further notice, at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre (3409 35th Avenue).

For those attending the Reception Centre, please note:

All evacuees should register online with ESS Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca.

Commercial accommodations in Vernon are extremely limited at this time. Please make arrangements to stay with family or friends, if possible. Anyone looking to book commercial accommodations will be best served to look well outside the municipal boundary.

Receive updates from the City of Vernon:

To receive emergency alert notifications and updates from the City of Vernon, subscribe here to receive emails direct to your inbox.

You can also follow the City on our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@CityofVernon).