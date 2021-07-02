The City reminds you to take care in the heat

With temperatures forecast to be above 30 C throughout the weekend and for the foreseeable future, residents and visitors to Kelowna are urged to take precautions during this heat wave.

While the peak of the intense heat has passed for now, the dangers posed by prolonged sun exposure and heat remain high.

Residents and visitors should limit their time outdoors in the heat when possible and look for shady places when they are outside. Residents are also asked to check-in on friends, neighbours and relatives who might need support in the heat.

A variety of organizations are helping people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna beat the heat and this monitoring by outreach workers will continue. Shade tents and water distribution continue to be available at key locations frequented by people experiencing homelessness.

For visitors and residents without air-conditioned accommodation, City parks offer shade and the opportunity to cool off in Okanagan Lake.

For more information on the health effects of extreme heat and how to avoid the associated risks, read this health bulletin from Interior Health.