The Climate Change that Stole Christmas - Tree Shortages in BC

Get your Christmas Tree before it's too late.

Lumby's Christmas Ranch Tree Farm sold out.

Owner Bud Collis said, "We ran out of trees right in the last week of November. I've been selling trees for 20 years and we've never had to do that before."

Collis says the heat dome cooked the trees and highway closures are preventing shipments - both factors in the Christmas Tree shortage.

"Fortunately I was able to bring some trees in from Salmon Arm so I had 200 trees to sell, but they sold really quickly," Collis stated, adding that they usually sell right up to Christmas Eve.