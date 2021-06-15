The Costs of Going Green: Building a Home

Building an affordable family home today means building a green home. That's the message EcoHome is trying to get across as they offer advice on building and renovating with sustainability and reduced emissions in mind.

Development Director for Eco Home Robert Pierson says, "The American EPA, they state on their website in relation to air quality of modern homes that a modern in the U.S. - North American, Canada comes within this - a modern home is like filling a plastic bag with toxic materials and then putting it over your head."

You don't want a home that simply meets code, Pierson says that's the bare minimum to make it livable.

When building a home on a budget you still want it to withstand time. Pierson says efficiency and air permeability are two things to keep top of mind. As much as half your energy bill could be blowing through the cracks from air leaks in the structure.

"If you're looking to make the home more efficient the best value proposition within this equation is not to try to make energy cheaper by solar panels, by geothermal, by heat pumps, etc. The best value proposition is to reduce your reliance and need for those elements by creating a more efficient envelope."

And in reality, Pierson says a more efficient green home is going to cost the same or less to build than a regular code-built home when you break it down monthly.

"That's without taking into account the value of your investmet in buying the home. In other words, the future value of your home is more likely to be a positive and better result if the home that you're buying is a highly efficient one."

If you're building a home, Pierson says it's easy to find sustainable materials because they'll have a green certification. Companies like Lowes and Rona have made sustainable products part of their corporate policy. And Rona only offers Forest Stewardship council wood products - meaning it's been harvested from a sustainably managed forest.

So building a sustainable, energy efficient home is the best way to cut down on monthly expenses and ensure your home will last.

Seems like a no-brainer - building green is the way to go.