The Field of Crosses is now set up in Kelowna City Park near the Cenotaph.

Past President of Kelowna Rotary Club Richard Potter says the display includes 227 crosses that represent lives from the Okanagan lost during the World Wars as well as the Korean War.

"The names that are on each on of these crosses give the full name of the person that the cross represents, and the age of the person when they died - it's heartbreaking."

This is the third year the visual symbol has been in Kelowna.

"I want to emphasize how young a lot of these people are," Potter said. "I kind of visualize that there might be somebody 70, 100 years ago that was lying on some field and knew that their life was leaving them wondering if anybody would ever remember them in their short life."

The Field of Crosses will be in City Park until Remembrance Day.