The RCMP is warning the public that seniors are being actively targeted with the “Grandparent Scam.”

Grandparent scams (also called grandchild scams) are common scams that target seniors. They usually involve a phone call from someone telling the victims that their grandchild is in legal trouble and will need a large sum of money as bail.

If you get a call like this, be prepared: the scammer may already know your grandchild’s name and what your grandchild calls you (for example, a nickname like Nona or Grampy).

Scammers request money to be wired right away without telling anyone. The scammer may try to convince you that your grandchild was in a car accident or arrested.

In two separate instances in Kelowna, the scammer attended the victim’s residence, taking large sums of cash they had pre-arranged with the victims.

What to Do

If you receive a call like this, DON’T wire the money or give the caller any further information. Hang up and call your grandchild, or another family member, to find out what’s going on. Then report the scam to:

• your local police, and

• Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

• Toll-free at 1 888 495-8501

• Email info@antifraudcentre.ca

• Website: Canadian Anti-Fraud Cent

At no time will a Government agency, the Justice system or any other business request cash or other forms of payment like gift cards. If they do, It’s a scam.

Currently, the Kelowna RCMP is actively investigating these crimes. If you are a victim or have received a phone call asking for money, please call the RCMP at (250) 762-3300 to report it.