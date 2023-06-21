The Kelowna Falcons used a pair of three-run innings to get back into the win column on Tuesday night, beating the top team in the West Coast League, the Bellingham Bells 6-4.

After surrendering a run in the top of the first inning, the Falcons bats came alive in the second inning scoring three times on three hits. Gavin Napier tallied a two-out, two-run single after Jonas Salk doubled home Nathan Chong.

Both pitching staffs took over after that, frustrating both offences. Then in the top of the seventh the Bells would tie it, which seemed to wake the Falcons once again. In the bottom half of the inning the home side scored three more times thanks to RBI hits by Trevor Wilson, Salk and JP Smith.

In all, Falcons tallied eight hits against the League’s top pitching staff and won their ninth game of the season. Mason Sweeney came out of the bullpen and threw 1.1 innings striking out three and recorded the victory. Thrasher Steed pitched a perfect ninth and collected the save.

The Falcons and Bells will play game two of the series on Wednesday night at Elks Stadium.