The largest aircraft to operate at YLW begins service this summer

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is pleased to announce 40 per cent more capacity on Air Canada’s daily non-stop service to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), just in time for the busy summer travel season.

From July 1, 2020 until September 7, 2020, flights will operate on the Boeing 767-300ER – the largest aircraft to ever operate scheduled service at YLW. With a total of 282 seats, the 767-300 is the largest aircraft in Air Canada’s Rouge fleet and offers 258 economy class and 24 premium Rouge seats.

“We’re proud to welcome the Boeing 767 aircraft to YLW, as it means additional capacity to Toronto, the United States and more opportunities to connect to destinations across the globe,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, Kelowna International Airport. “This additional capacity to Toronto is one example of how we are working to accommodate larger aircraft at YLW and provide residents with more non-stop flights.”

With WestJet and Air Canada service combined, Toronto-bound passengers will have the option of two daily non-stop flights from Kelowna this summer.

