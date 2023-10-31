The Museum & Archives of Vernon Welcomes New Executive Director

The Museum & Archives of Vernon (MAV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Jenkins as its new Executive Director. With a rich background in marketing, sales, and operations, Jenkins is set to lead the institution into an exciting new chapter.

Jenkins brings a wealth of experience to this role, having previously spent 35 years in the telecommunications industry. He has held numerous board roles in the not-for-profit sector, including the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, Okanagan College Foundation, BC Games Society and the Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation, and, in 2011, he was the co-founder of the TELUS Thompson Okanagan Community Board. His professional expertise and positive attitude align seamlessly with the MAV's mission to inspire, educate, and connect the community through its diverse collections and programs.

An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for world travel, Jenkins has developed an appreciation for history, architecture and culture as part of his life-long learning journey. "I am excited to be joining the enthusiastic team at the Museum and Archives," said Jenkins. "I look forward to supporting the staff, volunteers and Board, as well as embracing the new Cultural Centre."

"The Museum and Archives' Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Mr. Jenkins into our team," said Board President Maria Brunskill. "His arrival brings a new era of leadership, and infuses our organization with fresh perspectives."

The MAV Board and staff extend a warm welcome to Mr. Jenkins, and look forward to collaborating with him to achieve the organization's goals and mission.

