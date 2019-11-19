The National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims is Wednesday, November 20

Tomorrow afternoon at 5:30 PM, in the Orchard Park Mall parking lot, it's the 8th annual National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims.

The Kelowna event is organized by personal Injury lawyer Paul Hergott and his wife Teri.

Hergott says we only pay attention when a tragedy touches our hearts.

"Like the Humboldt Broncos crash in 2018, taking 16 lives. We felt that loss as much as can be felt without it being your own son, brother, friend, teammate. And, we become motivated to prevent that kind of loss from happening again. We did into why it occured and how things can change to fix the problem."

Hergott says the same level of carnage that happened in the Humboldt Broncos crash occurs statistically - every three weeks on BC's roadways.

That's 16 vehicle crash deaths every three weeks.