The Nature Conservancy of Canada wants motorists to help turtles cross the road

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking motorists to slow down and watch for turtles.

Communications Director Andrew Holland says if you happen to see one on a road , you can help make sure it gets to where it's going.

"Turtles can take up to twenty five years before reproducing and their eggs survival rate is very low." Holland explains. "Roughly only two eggs out of a hundred become adult turtles."

The loss of one adult turtle is the loss of twenty years of development, and the turtle's shell is no defense against a car.

If you can SAFELY pull over to help -- pick up the turtle like a hamburger just above the ground and move them to the side of the road in the direction it was headed.

Or let the turtle walk onto your car mat and slide it across the road.

Their mortality rates are extremly high because of collisions with vehicles.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada has produced a video with tips on how you can help return turtles to safety. The video is on youtube.