A report on the wildfire that destroyed the BC village of Lytton last June concludes the disaster couldn't have been stopped.

The report says scientists found the root cause was ``easily ignitable structures and homes, and not just a wildfire problem.''

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund spoke to AM 1150 News about the findings.

"The report is shocking to read. It wasn't the wildfire that we all picture burning in the hills with the flames crowning in the trees. This was a wildfire that came into the community very fast and spread from house to house to house."

Brolund says we can learn something from this - even locally.

"People can have an impact on a fire like this by taking action immediately surrounding their home. The five meters that surrounds their home, things that people do in that area make all the difference in a fire like this," Brolund added.

The report says even the best possible fire response would have been ``overwhelmed'' because at least 20 buildings were fully engulfed within 80 minutes and would have required at least 60 fire trucks to contain.