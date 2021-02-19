The Rock Bottom High: The Road to Recovery

With the opioid crisis worsening knowing where to get help is so important, but accessing care can be a challenge.

Doug MacKenzie, Owner of Options Okanagan - a private addiction treatment centre - says there aren't enough government funded treatment beds available and many people just don't have the money to get into a private facility.

"If you reached out today for help you might have to three, four, five weeks to get into detox. Then once you finish detox you might have to wait upwards of six to eight weeks to get into treatment."

MacKenzie says the lack of beds is a problem country wide, but at least Kelowna has options.

"We're fortunate that we actually have a government funded detox, a lot of cities don't have them. Smaller cities don't have government funded detoxes, some don't have government funded treatment, like Victoria, Cowichan Valley, Duncan, Naniamo...they don't have the same access that we do. But our government funded systems are still so overwhelmed with waitlists since the demand is so high."

Fahmy Baharuddin with Living Positive Resource Centre says even with government funded options locally, some people don't have any way of getting to treatment.

"Kelowna isn't the most friendly in terms of geographics for those who don't have access to a vehicle. One of the biggest concerns that we have is the geographical reach... because we're set up in downtown and not all of our clients are downtown. It does cause a little bit of an issue, because sometimes people just can't make it to the office space."

Baharuddin says if you're looking for addictions supports, a great place to start is giving them a call. Living Positive is partnered with several organizations in the city.

"The biggest one is obviously through Interior Health. Interior Health has hotlines and such that you can get in touch with them and they can then connect you to the right places. I know The Bridge Youth and Family Services in Rutland is also a great resource to have, and if you call them they'll be able to connect you with the right people."

Trying to support someone struggling with drug use? The professionals agree that normalizing the conversation to end stigmas around drug use is key, and decriminalizing personal possession could have a big impact.

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe says, "Decriminalization of itself is not going to change in a major way, but it is an essential piece to changing the trajectory from one of a law enforcement, punishing approach to a medical, supporting, let's help you get better approach."